Manage traffic on road leading to Chotta Shimla

The road to Chotta Shimla and Kasumpti via Brockhurst is under repair these days. Already narrow, there is barely enough space for one vehicle to pass through. This leads to snarl-ups on this stretch of the road. Traffic police should be deployed at both ends of this under-repair narrow stretch to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.
Rahul, Shimla
Water seepage at office of mandi civic body
water seepage on the third floor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation office for the past few days is major cause for concern as it is resulting in sheer wastage of water. The civic body authorities should plug the water leakage immediately.
Narender Kumar, Mandi
Repair damaged city roads at the earliest
many roads in the city were damaged following the recent heavy rain and subsequent landslides and uprooted trees. The authorities concerned must get these roads repaired at the earliest so that commuters and pedestrians are not inconvenienced anymore.
Mandeep, Shimla
