Manali civic body acts against encroachers

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBRUARY 3

The Manali Municipal Council (MC) has warned encroachers on the footpaths on the various streets of Manali to remove their encroachments or strict action will be taken against them. Manali MC president Chaman Kapoor, MC members, police and administration removed nearly 25 encroachments from the streets yesterday. Goods of some encroachers were confiscated. Action was also taken on vegetable shops set up on the way in Manu Market. The Tribune had highlighted the issue on January 31.

The civic body has sought cooperation from the encroachers in the city and asked them to keep the footpaths clear. Office-bearers and officials of the MC went to every encroached area along the Mall road and requested the encroachers to keep the footpath clear. The president and members urged them to help make the city clean and beautiful.

The president said that due to carelessness of some people, the beauty of the city is being spoiled. Tourists and passers-by were facing difficulties in walking on footpaths. He said, “Many shopkeepers have kept goods up to four feet ahead of their shops. Some had kept goods on the walls due to which the commuters were hassled.”

Manali is a world famous tourist destination and thousands of tourists reach here everyday from around the country and abroad, he said adding that if encroachments were not removed the place will become overcrowded. This will have an adverse impact on the tourism industry, which is the major source of livelihood of the masses, Kapoor said.

The president said that even earlier action was taken but the encroachers return again. He said that people should be conscious and have civic sense. He said that action would be taken as per rule 184 of The Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act against the defaulters after carrying out demarcation.

