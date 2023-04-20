Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 19

Tourists today had a gala time enjoying fresh snowfall at Solang Nala, Atal Tunnel, Kothi and Palchan near Manali. While the higher peaks of the district witnessed snowfall, rainfall lashed the lower reaches, bringing a huge dip in the mercury.

The pristine view of mountains around Manali and Kullu donning a white mantle was a welcome delight for visitors and locals alike. Though all the tourist vehicles were allowed to go till Solang Nala, 4X4 vehicles were allowed till the

south portal of the Atal Tunnel at Dhundi.

Gaurav, who hails from Mumbai, said, “We are enjoying it a lot as we had never witnessed snowfall before.”

Another tourist from Mumbai, Anshul, said she was thrilled to witness snowfall in the month of April. Many of her friends who saw her photographs on social media were amazed to see that she was able to experience snowfall in the month of April, she added.

The number of tourist arrivals in the valley had started to increase with the onset of heat wave in plains. The elated hoteliers are expecting that the fresh snowfall will boost tourist influx in the region, which is expected to increase further with the rising temperature in plains.

Manali Hoteliers Association (MHA) president Mukesh Thakur said tourist vehicles would be allowed beyond Gulaba in a couple of days, enabling tourists to enjoy snow in the Beas Nala and Sago falls near Marhi. He added that the Rohtang Pass was expected to be thrown open to the public soon. Tourists could see snow there even in May and June.