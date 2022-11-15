Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Tribune Reporters

Mandi/Kullu, November 14

The tourist town of Manali today witnessed the first snowfall of the season. However, it was washed away following rain. Tourist vehicles were allowed till Solang Nullah, which experienced around 4-inch snowfall. The tourists had a gala time enjoying adventure activities.

Snow-clad mountains and houses after heavy snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti district on Monday. Photos: Jai Kumar

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti also received fresh snow, affecting the normal life. It had been snowing since morning beyond Manali towards the Lahaul valley.

The tourists, who came to enjoy the snow in Manali, were happy. However, vehicles were not allowed to go to Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

The upper Manali area covered in snowfall on Monday.

Prateek from Lucknow said it was his first experience of snowfall and was amazing. Sourabh from Mumbai said they were enjoying a lot and had never witnessed the snowfall.

Hoteliers were also elated and expected that the fresh snowfall would boost tourist influx in the region. Tourism beneficiaries were hopeful of revival of the industry, which had suffered major losses due to Covid.

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts had fresh snow while the lower regions received rain. The entire region was in the grip of cold wave. Jalori Pass on Aut-Luhri highway NH-305 had received fresh snow, which cut off Anni and Nirmand from Kullu.

Losar in Spiti had also been receiving heavy snow since morning, affecting traffic between Losar and Kaza.

Anshit Sharma, Regional Manager of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation Depot at Keylong, said all routes had been blocked for the traffic movement due to heavy snowfall. As soon as the roads were cleared, the HRTC would resume its bus services.

Mohan Lal, a resident of Lahaul, said life had become difficult. Water pipes had frozen, affecting the water supply.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sumit Khimta said about 30 cm snow had deposited on the ground at Keylong, while above 60 cm snow in Koksar. This district has been cut off from the rest of the state after heavy snowfall at the south portal of Atal Tunnel on Manali-Leh highway.

The DC further said people had been advised to avoid going to the high-altitude areas as weather was inclement. He said as soon

as weather conditions improved, the Border Roads Organisation and Public Works Department would engage its workforce and machinery to clear the roads.