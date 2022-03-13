Manali hospital to be upgraded: Minister

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 12

Education, Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur said the Manali Civil Hospital had been upgraded to 100 beds and it would be brought to the level of the Kullu Regional Hospital soon. Addressing a gathering today after inaugurating a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sajla village under the Manali Assembly constituency, he said seven bighas of land adjoining the hospital had been transferred to the Health Department and the construction of the building was in progress at a cost of Rs 3 crore. He added that specialist doctors would be appointed in the hospital and it would be upgraded to the level of the Kullu Regional Hospital.

The minister said the state government is determined to strengthen health institutions and provide better facilities to the people at their doorsteps and crores of rupees are being spent in this direction. He said a multi-super specialty hospital would be built at Patlikuhl by the Hans Foundation at a cost of Rs 50 crore. He added that people would get completely free treatment and super specialist doctors would provide their services. He said ambulances would be provided to the state by the Hans Foundation and each ambulance would have a doctor, a lab technician and a pharmacist who would visit the villages to treat the people. He said the process of selection of land was underway to build a multi-specialty hospital in Kullu at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

The leader said with the opening of the PHC at Sajla, the long-pending demand of the people had been fulfilled and now the services of a doctor, a pharmacist and a class IV employee would be available to the people. He also honoured Shamsher Singh Thakur for providing two rooms free of cost for one year for the PHC, Sajla. He said, “The PHC at Patlikul was given the status of the CHC and the construction work is in progress at a cost of Rs 8 crore, which would be completed this year.” He said primary health centres were provided at Bhekhli, Manjalihar and health sub-centre at Deogarh. He added that the Raison PHC was made the CHC.

Thakur said the BJP government provided the facility of the dialysis centre in the Kullu hospital. He added that a dialysis unit would be set up in Manali Hospital by May.