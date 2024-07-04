Manali hoteliers concerned as cracks resurface along highway

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 3

Cracks have reappeared along the Kiratpur-Manali highway near 4 mile and the Pandoh Kainchi Mod in Mandi district, sparking concerns over the stability of the vital route that connects the state’s hill stations Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti to the plains. The cracks, a result of last year’s monsoon-induced damage, have resurfaced, despite earlier repair efforts made by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Kiratpur-Manali highway, prone to landslides and erosion during heavy rains, especially between Mandi and Manali, underwent extensive repairs last year after severe damage was inflicted on the same stretches. NHAI, responsible for the maintenance and reconstruction of the road project, had previously installed new retaining walls to fortify the highway against recurring threats.

Hoteliers in Manali expressed a deep apprehension regarding the highway’s current condition. They fear that further damage could significantly impact tourism, a major economic driver for the region. Tourist influx, particularly during the peak seasons, relies heavily on uninterrupted access via the Kiratpur-Manali route.

NHAI Kiratpur-Manali highway project director Varun Chari reassured public that while cracks have emerged due to water percolation leading to settlement, there is no immediate danger to the highway’s integrity. Restoration work is actively underway at both critical points to bolster the infrastructure and prevent escalation of the issue. Chari emphasised that proactive measures are being taken to secure the highway against potential landslides and structural compromise.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with plans in place to escalate response efforts if necessary. The highway’s significance in both strategic and economic terms underscores the urgency of ensuring its stability and resilience against natural calamities.

The recurrence of the cracks highlights the persistent challenges faced by infrastructure developers in maintaining roads through geographically challenging terrain. The highway remains susceptible to environmental factors exacerbated during the monsoon season.

“Efforts to mitigate these risks include ongoing maintenance, periodic inspections, and pre-emptive repair works aimed at safeguarding public safety and economic interests,” said Chari.

As stakeholders continue to monitor developments closely, the timely resolution of these infrastructure challenges remains crucial for sustaining the region’s connectivity and economic vitality.

