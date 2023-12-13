Manali hoteliers for publicising 'Winter Carnival' in other states

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 12

Hoteliers of Manali have demanded wider publicity of the Manali Winter Carnival outside the state to attract tourists. They said that the prime motive behind organising this event from January 2 to 6 every year is to attract tourists to Manali for the New Year celebration. Due to poor awareness about this event outside the state, this event has failed to achieve its goal.

'Not serving purpose' The prime motive behind organising the event from Jan 2 to 6 is to attract tourists to Manali for New Year. Due to poor awareness about this carnival outside the state, it has failed to achieve its goal.

A meeting was held last week by the administration with the tourism stakeholders of Manali, which was presided over by the Manali MLA Bhuvneshawar Gaur. The hoteliers gave suggestions to the administration in the meeting to attract tourists from other states also.

Anup Thakur, president of Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said, “We urged the MLA and district administration to ensure wider publicity of this event outside Himachal. The publicity should be done with the help of the tourism department, which has its offices in key cities in other states.”

“MLA Bhuvneshawar Gaur is taking interest in this event and he assured us that every possible effort would be made to publicise this event properly. The MLA assured us that for this, hoardings will be put up at key locations within and outside the state,” said Thakur.

#Manali #Mandi