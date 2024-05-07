Manali hoteliers upbeat as weekend footfall goes up

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 6

The tourist town of Manali witnessed an increase in tourist influx during the first weekend of the month. More than 4,500 tourist vehicles from other states reached Manali in the last three days. Besides, about 250 private tourist buses entered Manali. More than 40,000 tourists arrived here during the weekend.

Tourist spots like Solang Nala, Hadimba temple, Vashisht, Van Vihar, Club House and Log Huts were flooded with tourists. The Mall Road of Manali was also buzzing with tourists. The tourists also flocked Sissu and Koksar in Lahaul valley after crossing the Atal Tunnel. The tourists are having a gala time enjoying adventure activities in the snow.

Rajni, a tourist from Delhi, said, “The weather here is very pleasant and we enjoyed frolicking in the snow. The scenic beauty of the region is captivating.” Rajat, another tourist, said, “It was an amazing experience to do rafting in the gushing waters of the Beas. Paragliding was also a thrilling experience.”

The tourism beneficiaries are elated at the increase in the influx of tourists. Manali Hoteliers Association (MHA) chief patron Gajendra Thakur said, “Hotels are witnessing an occupancy of around 70 per cent during the weekends. The tourist spot Marhi is expected to be thrown open soon and the tourist influx will further increase after the opening of the Rohtang Pass, which is expected in the third week of May.”

A hotelier, Kamlesh, said the rush on weekends was increasing and the number of tourists was expected to increase in the coming days. He added that online queries and bookings had also increased.

The tourist influx has also increased in the Parbati valley. Hundreds of tourists, including foreigners, are arriving every day to see the tourist spots here, including Kasol, Kheerganga and the holy town Manikaran.

