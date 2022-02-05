Himachal: Manali-Keylong road cleared

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 4

Amid adverse weather conditions, the BRO today restored Manali-Leh highway between Manali and Keylong. It has been snowing heavily since Thursday near Atal tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, which cut off Lahaul valley from the rest of the state. The district health authorities at Keylong contacted the district administration Lahaul and Spiti today to make arrangements for the transportation of a critically ill patient of Kirting village to Kullu hospital.

The district administration approached the BRO seeking restoration of the road between Manali and Keylong via Atal tunnel for the transportation of the patient. Despite adverse weather conditions, the BRO engaged its workforce and machinery for clearing the road, enabling the ambulance service to transport the patient safely to Kullu hospital.

In charge of ambulance service in Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti Ashish Sharma appreciated the ambulance driver Gopal Bodh and emergency medical technician Laxmi Chand for transporting the patient safely from Keylong to Kullu on a snowy path. The patient was suffering critical abdomen pain, who was admitted at Keylong hospital. “The ambulance started from Keylong at 12 noon and reached Kullu around 5 pm,” he added.

Heavy snowfall has crippled normal life in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi and Kullu districts for the second consecutive day today, where several rural roads are blocked for traffic movement, while power supply is snapped in huge parts of these districts.

The PWD and HP State Electricity Board authorities are facing difficulty in restoring road connectivity and power supply in rural areas in time because of heavy snowfall. —

#himachal snow