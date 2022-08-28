Manali-Koksar road to be closed today

Mandi, August 27
The Manali-Koksar road via Rohtang Pass will remain closed to the public on Sunday from morning till 4 pm, said Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma.
A Himalayan car rally would be organised on the route. However, the Kaza-Chandertal route would remain open to traffic. Verma urged hotel and homestay owners to inform their guests about the road closure to avoid inconvenience.
