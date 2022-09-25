Manali lecturer gets NSS award

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 24

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award 2020-21 upon Economics Lecturer and Manali NSS unit Programme Officer Dharam Chand at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi today.

A resident of Galang village at Pichlihar panchayat in Kullu, Dharam Chand had been a Programme Officer since 2003. He was also a member of the NSS Advisory Committee.

He had organised four state-level camps in Manali during 2020-21. He had carried out plantation drives and distributed 3,000 masks during Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the NSS had organised Covid awareness campaign in 10 gram panchayats.