Manali-Leh highway blocked

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 10

Heavy snowfall near the Atal Tunnel hampered normal life in Lahaul and Spiti district today. The Manali-Leh highway was blocked and residents of the Lahaul valley were cut off from the rest of the state.

As many as 148 roads, including Manali-Leh, Darcha-Shinkula, Tandi-Killar and Gramphu-Kaza highways, were blocked in the district following snowfall. Traffic came to a standstill in the district. As many as 119 electricity transformers were disrupted and as a result, most parts of the district plunged into darkness. A considerable damage was caused to power lines in rural areas and six water supply schemes in the district.

In Kullu district, nine roads were blocked while 32 electricity transformers were out of order, affecting power supply in rural areas of the district.

Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, told The Tribune that the higher reaches of the district received 90 cm of snow, residential areas above 30 cm while Keylong witnessed 23 cm of snow.

He said that the threat of avalanche in the next few days had increased. The people of the district were advised to stay indoors and avoid going to avalanche-prone areas.

Khimta said that a majority of roads were blocked in the district. He added that as soon as weather conditions improve, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Public Works Department (PWD) would start snow clearance operations on main highways and link roads in the district to restore them to traffic.

Boulder falls on school roof