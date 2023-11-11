Manali-Leh highway blocked, administration issues advisory

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 10

The Manali-Leh highway was blocked beyond Darcha towards Leh in Lahaul and Spiti district due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha La today. As a result, traffic movement between Lahaul and Leh came to a standstill.

The Gramphu-Kaza highway was also blocked between Gramphu and Chhatru due to snowfall at the Kunzum Pass. As a result, traffic movement towards Spiti from Lahaul and Manali side was disrupted. Besides, the road leading to the Rohtang Pass beyond Koksar was blocked due to snowfall.

Meanwhile, the police issued an advisory to people and tourists to avoid journeying to high-altitude areas of the district because of the snowfall. The Atal Tunnel area on the Manali-Leh highway also received snowfall, making travelling on it risky.

In Kullu and Mandi districts, higher reaches received snowfall while lower regions experienced rain, leading to cold wave conditions. Snowfall brought cheers on the faces of hoteliers in Kullu and Manali, who were expecting good business in the coming days.

