Manali-Leh highway blocked after major landslide at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti

Mandi, April 20

The Manali-Leh highway was blocked since Saturday morning between Manali and Keylong at selfie point Sissu due to a major landslide in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

The Border Roads Organisation has engaged its workforce and machinery in the area to clear the debris from the road and restore traffic movement at the earliest. Till the filing of this report, the restoration work was under way in the area.

In view of public safety, the police are not allowing traffic movement beyond Darcha towards Sarchu in Lahaul and Spiti on Manali-Leh highway.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said that due to fluctuating weather conditions in Lahaul and Spiti, the movement of tourists and civilians is restricted beyond Darcha towards Sarchu on Manali-Leh highway. The road is not yet suitable for the movement of vehicles beyond Darcha. So, people are advised to visit only till Darcha from Manali, Udaipur and Keylong side for tourist activities.

The SP said that as soon as the weather condition improves, a decision would be taken accordingly for the movement of tourists beyond Darcha on Manali-Leh highway.

