Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

Dipender Manta
Mandi, May 16
Around 200 trucks carrying material toward Leh from Manali side have been stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday due to heavy snow near Baralacha pass. As a result, more than 350 drivers, helpers and other people are stranded in the area.
Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar said that on Wednesday evening, around 200 heavy vehicles and trucks were stopped at Darcha Police check post.
He said the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha toward Leh in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is currently blocked for movement of heavy vehicles due to snowfall.
As of now this route has not been restored by the Border Roads Organisation for heavy vehicles. However, the drivers have reached near Darcha without the permission of the district administration.
“This route will be restored by May 20 if weather conditions remain favourable. Therefore, truck and heavy vehicle drivers coming to Leh should not precede beyond Manali,” he added.
Kumar said that the Kullu district administration have also been requested not to allow heavy vehicles going towards Leh to pass beyond Manali, and to allow only heavy vehicles coming in Lahaul area.
