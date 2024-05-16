 Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

It is expected that the highway will be restored to traffic between Manali and Leh beyond Darcha by May 20, if weather conditions remain favourable

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

Around 200 trucks carrying material toward Leh from Manali side have been stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti district. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 16

Around 200 trucks carrying material toward Leh from Manali side have been stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday due to heavy snow near Baralacha pass. As a result, more than 350 drivers, helpers and other people are stranded in the area.

Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar said that on Wednesday evening, around 200 heavy vehicles and trucks were stopped at Darcha Police check post.

He said the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha toward Leh in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is currently blocked for movement of heavy vehicles due to snowfall.

As of now this route has not been restored by the Border Roads Organisation for heavy vehicles. However, the drivers have reached near Darcha without the permission of the district administration.

“This route will be restored by May 20 if weather conditions remain favourable. Therefore, truck and heavy vehicle drivers coming to Leh should not precede beyond Manali,” he added.

Kumar said that the Kullu district administration have also been requested not to allow heavy vehicles going towards Leh to pass beyond Manali, and to allow only heavy vehicles coming in Lahaul area.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Leh #Manali #Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

MoD asks HAL to deliver 18 Tejas Mark-1A jets by next year

2
Punjab

Father Balkaur Singh in tow, Congress cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy

3
Punjab

Strained Indo-Canadian ties dampen Punjabi NRIs’ interest in poll

4
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh Centre’s nominee: Sukhbir Badal

6
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

7
Punjab

Old guard gone, Punjab politics sees a generational shift

8
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

9
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

10
India

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bodies of retired GM of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; toll reaches 16; rescue operation ends

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

We are and will be part of INDIA bloc at national level: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

'INDIA alliance my brainchild, very much part of it', says Mamata Banerjee after 'outside support' remark

TMC had walked out of INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

Decision was taken at 143rd meeting of National Pharmaceutic...

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

A fresh heatwave spell will also commence over east and cent...

ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

The verdict comes on a petition filed by one Tarsem Lal chal...

No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

The bench refuses to consider claims and counter-claims by a...


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Tribune Trust member Naresh Mohan passes away

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: Swati Maliwal over 'assault' on her

Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal over 'assault' on her

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

Supreme Court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA Vice-Chairman over tree felling in southern ridge area

Bomb threats: 5 disposal squads for over 4,000 schools, Delhi Police tell High Court

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity