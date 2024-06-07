Manali-Leh highway opened for two-way traffic beyond Darcha

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 6

The BRO today restored the strategically important Manali-Leh highway for two-way traffic beyond Darcha, ensuring smooth traffic flow to the picturesque Lahaul and Ladakh valleys. The reopening of this vital artery comes as a relief to residents, businessmen and tourists. The road had been restored by the BRO for one-way traffic on May 18. It was blocked to traffic following heavy snowfall in December and traffic remained suspended till May 18 for the civil traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar said the movement of vehicles would be allowed depending on the weather conditions. The Deputy Commissioner said that the vehicles movement timing would be restricted from 7 am to 11 am from Darcha towards Sarchu and Leh, while from 2 pm to 5 pm from Sarchu towards Darcha.

HRTC authorities at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti said the bus service between Delhi and Ladakh via Manali would resume in a few days.

The Manali-Leh highway, stretching over 427 km, is known for its breathtaking scenery but notorious for challenging terrain, particularly during the harsh winter season. However, the dedicated efforts of the BRO have made this route accessible, allowing for the resumption of traffic and connectivity to the Ladakh region from the Manali side.

The restoration of the highway is a testament to the perseverance and commitment of the BRO personnel who worked tirelessly in adverse conditions to clear the snow from the road. Their efforts have ensured that essential supplies, including food, medical supplies and fuel, can now reach the isolated villages in Ladakh region from the Manali side.

The reopening of the Manali-Leh highway will pave the way for the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to resume bus services between Delhi and Leh via Manali.

The bus services will not only facilitate tourism but also bolster economic activities in the region, providing local businesses with much-needed opportunities for growth. Additionally, it will offer travellers a convenient and affordable mode of transportation to experience the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of the Himalayan region.

This highway, a lifeline connecting the remote region of Ladakh to the rest of India, also stands as a pivot artery for the Indian Army to access in Ladakh region near the China border. This treacherous route traverses through challenging terrain, including high-altitude mountain passes like Baralacha la and Tanglang La.

With tension between India and China not yet over, the significance of this highway has increased manifold. The road serves as a crucial supply line, enabling swift deployment of troops and transportation of ammunition and provision to Ladakh’s strategically sensitive areas.

