Manali-Leh highway opens to normal traffic

Mandi, October 19

The Border Roads Organisation restored Manali-Leh highway to normal traffic beyond Darcha towards Sarchu in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday. The highway was blocked to traffic beyond Darcha towards Sarchu because of heavy snowfall at Baralacha Pass three days ago.

According to the police, the movement of vehicles towards Sarchu beyond Darcha on the highway will be allowed from 8 am to 11 am. Similarly from Sarchu towards Darcha, the movement of vehicles will be allowed from 11 am to 2 pm every day.

However, the movement of vehicles will depend on weather conditions because this highway crosses several high mountain passes, which may receive heavy snow any time in case of bad weather in the region.

