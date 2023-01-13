Manali-Leh highway restored, only locals allowed via Atal tunnel

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 12

The Border Roads Organisation today restored the Manali-Leh highway to traffic between Manali and Keylong via Atal tunnel. The highway was blocked since yesterday after heavy snowfall near Atal tunnel.

After the restoration of this highway, the Lahaul and Spiti district administration has allowed the movement of 4x4 vehicles of locals between Manali and Keylong via Atal tunnel. The movement of tourist vehicles is strictly restricted towards Lahaul valley beyond Atal tunnel in view of public safety. The highway is slippery at the movement and plying of vehicles is risky.

The Darcha-Shinkula and Gramphu-Kaza roads are also blocked to traffic due to heavy snowfall in the region.

After fresh snow, a large number of tourists thronged the Solang valley in Kullu district to enjoy snow activity. However, little rain and snow flakes were experienced in Manali and its nearby places during the day.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Sumit Khimta urged the people of the district to avoid unnecessary travel on the Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel in the next two days. The administration

will allow the movement of tourist vehicles towards Lahaul valley beyond Atal tunnel as soon as possible.

#atal tunnel #Lahaul and Spiti #Leh #Manali