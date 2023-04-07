Manali-Leh highway restored up to Darcha

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 6

The BRO has restored the Manali-Leh highway to traffic beyond Solang Nullah from Manali side towards Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti. The highway was blocked to traffic due to fresh snowfall near Atal tunnel on this highway. The district administration has allowed traffic movement on this highway up to Darcha from Manali side.

The road leading to Zanskar valley of the union territory of Ladakh is still blocked near Shinku La from Darcha. The BRO is working hard to restore the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road to traffic because the residents of Zanskar valley are waiting desperately for its reopening for traffic movement.

The BRO has pressed its workforce and machinery to clear the snow on Darcha-Shinkula -Padum road in Lahaul and Spiti and the road is expected to be restored in a few days, say sources.