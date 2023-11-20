Manali-Leh highway turns risky for travel

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 19

Journey on the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha towards Leh has become risky due to the deposit of frost on the road. Vehicles often skid off the road due to frost. The highway passes through high mountain passes where temperature has plummeted below zero degree these days. There is icing on the road, especially in shadowy areas.

In view of public safety, the Lahaul and Spiti administration has decided to close the Manali-Leh highway for vehicular traffic beyond Darcha towards Leh from November 20.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said, “Besides the Manali-Leh highway, traffic movement on the Grampu-Kaza highway between Gramphu and Losar and the Darcha-Shinkula road beyond Darcha will be restricted from November 20. The Gramphu-Kaza highway and the Darcha-Shinkula road pass through the high Kunzum pass and the Shinku La, respectively, and these may receive snow any time.”

