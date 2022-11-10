Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closed beyond Solang after fresh snow in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 10

Fresh snowfall on Thursday hampered traffic movement in entire Lahaul and Spiti district. It has been snowing heavily since Wednesday, which has blocked the linked roads of the district.

Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel was closed today beyond Solang valley towards Lahaul side because of heavy snow near Atal tunnel.

The road leading to Spiti valley from Manali side was blocked since yesterday due to heavy snowfall at Kunzum pass on this highway.

The main district headquarter Keylong has received considerable snow on the ground today.

According to police, traffic has become standstill in the entire district because of heavy snowfall in the region. All internal road links of district have been blocked to traffic.

District administration issued an advisory and suggested the people to avoid unnecessary visit to Lahaul and Spiti valleys today.

The Border Roads Organization has pressed its workforce and machinery on Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel to ensure road connectivity between Manali and Lahaul.

The Public Works Department has also pressed its workforce and machinery to restore the link roads of district to ensure road connectivity in view of assembly elections scheduled on November 12.