Manali- Leh national highway restored for locals

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 15

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today restored the Manali-Leh highway via Baralacha Pass for the movement of 4x4 vehicles.

The movement has been allowed for the vehicles having anti-skid chains and only for local residents.

According to the order of Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Rahul Kumar, the movement of 4x4 vehicles would be allowed from May 16 beyond Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti towards Leh via Baralacha pass for the locals between 8 am and 11 am. However, the tourist vehicles will be allowed only up to Patsio, a few km ahead of Darcha.

“Similarly, on the Darcha-Padum road the movement of 4x4 vehicles would be allowed between 7 am and 10:30 am beyond Darcha towards Padum in Zanskar valley of the union territory of Ladakh via Shinkula on May 16. Only one-way traffic will be allowed for the movement of local residents,” the order says.

The DC has directed the police to monitor the traffic in view of public safety.