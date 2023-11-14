Manali-Leh NH opened to traffic after two days

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 13

The Border Roads Organisation has restored the Manali-Leh highway to normal traffic after a gap of two days. The highway was blocked to traffic beyond Darcha towards Leh due to snowfall at Baralacha Pass in Lahaul and Spiti on Friday.

According to the police, the highway was restored to traffic on Sunday by the BRO. The movement of vehicles on this highway towards Leh beyond Darcha to Sarchu would be allowed from 8 am to 11 am daily depending on the weather conditions in the region.

Similarly, from the Leh side towards Keylong, the movement of vehicles beyond Sarchu to Darcha would be allowed from 11 am to 2 pm.

The BRO has also restored the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road for vehicular movement. The road was blocked to traffic due to snowfall at Kunzum Pass on Friday. According to the police, the movement of vehicles towards Kaza from Koksar is allowed from 9 am to 12:30 pm. From Kaza to Koksar, the movement of vehicles is allowed from 10 am to 2 pm. However, the movement of vehicles on this road will depend on weather conditions prevailing in the region.

The police have advised the local residents and tourists to follow the instructions of the administration strictly in view of their safety.

