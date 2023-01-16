Manali-Leh national highway restored for locals, tourist throng Solang

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 15

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the Manali-Leh highway to traffic between Manali and Keylong via Atal tunnel today. The highway was blocked for traffic on this stretch yesterday due to heavy snowfall beyond Manali up to Sissu in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. As a result, traffic came to a standstill on this highway.

The BRO engaged its workforce and machinery to clear snow from the highway and restored it for the movement of 4x4 vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Sumit Khimta said that the movement of only local residents is allowed via Atal tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway between Keylong and Manali or vice versa only in 4x4 vehicles, which are fit to drive on snowy roads. Similarly on the state highway-26, the movement of local residents is allowed only in 4x4 vehicles. People are advised to avoid unnecessary journeys to Lahaul valley from the Manali side because the roads have become slippery in the region.

Darcha-Shinkula road is blocked to traffic due to heavy snowfall at Shinkula pass. This road connects Lahaul valley of Himachal to Zanskar valley of the union territory of Ladakh.

As road was cleared up to Solang from the Manali side, the tourists in large numbers thronged the valley to enjoy fun activities in snow. Solang valley received considerable snow yesterday, which elated the tourists. This place is abuzz with tourists after fresh snow because the movement of tourists is restricted towards the Atal tunnel, the next tourist destination beyond Solang nullah.

Traffic resumes on Chandigarh-Manali NH