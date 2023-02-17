Manali-Leh NH restored up to Darcha

Mandi, February 16
The Border Roads Organisation has restored the Manali-Leh highway to traffic up to Darcha in Lahaul and Spit from Manali side today. The road leading to Pangi- Killar in Chamba district from Tandi in Lahaul valley has also restored to traffic by the BRO. The road was blocked after a massive landslide near Nag temple.
However, Darcha-Shinkula road in Lahaul and Spiti district is still blocked after recent snowfall in the region.
Lahaul and Spiti DC Sumit Khimta said that “keeping in view the road and weather conditions in the district, black ice phenomenon, slippery road conditions and one-way traffic on the Manali-Leh highway, only locals and Pangi bound 4x4 vehicles and Sumo with chain are allowed to enter the district via Atal tunnel (vice versa) from 9 am to 5 pm only till further orders.”
“As road is open for one-way vehicular movement, police department has been directed to ensure safe traffic movement,” he added.
“Due to prevailing inclement weather conditions and the possibility of avalanches, locals and tourists are advised to be very cautious while travelling in the valley. In the event of snowfall, they are requested to move and stay in safer places. All hotel and homestay owners are also requested to give similar advice to their guests,” the DC said.
