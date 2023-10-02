Manali-Leh road blocked after fresh snowfall

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 1

The Manali-Leh highway was blocked beyond Darcha towards Leh following fresh snowfall in the region today.

The BRO authorities have reportedly informed the Lahaul and Spiti district administration that snow had accumulated near Zingzingbar and Baralacha La, covering the highway too. In view of public safety, the police have restricted the movement of traffic on the highway beyond Darcha toward Leh.

