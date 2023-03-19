 Manali MC sanitation worker booked for ‘poisoning dog’ : The Tribune India

Manali MC sanitation worker booked for ‘poisoning dog’

A stray dog laying dead in Manali on Tuesday.



Kullu, March 18

The Manali police have registered an FIR against a sanitation worker of the local Municipal Committee (MC) for allegedly poisoning a dog.

A local resident had filed a complaint that the sanitation worker had poisoned his dog on Tuesday and an FIR was registered in the case on Wednesday. Manali DSP KD Sharma said a post-mortem had been done to ascertain the cause of the dog’s death.

The police said the complainant was a caretaker and cook in a hotel. During investigation, it was found that an NGO working for stray dogs had allegedly persuaded him to file the complaint. The complainant reportedly did not know even the name of the MC worker.

MC president Chaman Kapoor said the sanitation worker was only removing the corpse of the dog when the office-bearers of the NGO made his video. He added he had received a complaint that a dog had gone mad. Thus, he had given instructions to take immediate action. The dog was already dead when MC workers reached the spot.

Kapoor alleged that the NGO office-bearers, who hailed from Assam and Bihar, had approached the civic body last year to carry out sterilisation of stray dogs. The MC had agreed to provide land and bring stray dogs for sterilisation, but the NGO was asking for Rs 3,000 per dog and there are around 1,000 stray dogs in Manali and its suburbs. — OC

NGO giving false statements

  • MC president Chaman Kapoor said the NGO had made false statements in the media that six dogs were found dead in Rambagh area of Manali on March 14.
  • The police said only one dog was found dead in the area.

MC trying to hide evidence

We have videos of dead dogs and a voice recording of the MC worker admitting his folly. The MC is making every possible effort to hide the evidence. — Aparna Singh and Kamlesh, NGO representatives

