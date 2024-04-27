Manali-Rohtang road to be restored by 1st week of May

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 26

Tourists will soon be able to go till Marhi, a tourist spot en route to Manali and the Rohtang Pass. The BRO has cleared snow beyond Marhi till Rahni Nala. It has set a target to restore the Manali-Rohtang-Koksar road by the first week of May.

As per the directions of the NGT, only 1,200 vehicles are allowed everyday beyond the Gulaba barrier after obtaining a permit by paying a fee of Rs 550. Gulaba, between Manali and Rohtang, was opened for tourists on April 10.

Manali SDM Raman Sharma said, “The road will be inspected and tourist vehicles will be allowed till Marhi after developing a parking space by clearing the snow. Online permits will be made available on the website to cross the Gulaba barrier. The movement of vehicles will depend on weather conditions.”

An eco-friendly market, displaying 16 stalls, has been constructed at Marhi, which started functioning in October 2022. No construction activities can be undertaken in the region without the NGT’s permission.

The BRO has set a target to restore the Manali-Rohtang-Koksar road by the first week of May, provided the weather remains favourable. BRO Commandant Gaurav said, “The machinery has reached Rahni Nala from the Manali side, while from the other side the team has crossed Gramphu in the Lahaul valley.”

After the construction of the Atal Tunnel, the BRO is focusing on restoring the Manali-Leh National Highway and giving priority to snow clearing operations at Baralacha La and Shinku La.

#Kullu #Manali #Rohtang