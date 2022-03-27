Manali-Sarchu road opens

New Delhi, March 26
In a breakthrough, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today opened the 210-km Manali-Sarchu road that further leads to Ladakh.
Avoid travelling on Leh highway: DC
- Lahaul DC Neeraj Kumar has appealed to people to avoid travelling on this road
- A meeting was held with top officials of the Border Roads Organisation
- The work is still in progress between Sarchu and Baralacha
- The movement of civilian traffic will be allowed after the inspection by the DC and the SP
The formidable Baralacha La (16,043 feet high Himalayan mountain pass) was opened on the route and an Army convoy passed through it. As a precautionary measure, the road would be used only for the movement of Army logistics convoys, and for delivery of essential supplies for troops deployed in forward areas. The movement of normal traffic would commence on approval from the local administration, the Union Ministry of Defence said.
The road was opened almost a month ahead of the normal schedule and entailed a massive snow clearance operation. During the winter, the road normally remains closed for over 160 to 180 days in a year.
