Manali voted most preferred hill station: Report

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

Manali has been voted as the most preferred hill station destination among Indian travellers this summer, with Kashmir, Ooty and McLeodganj also figuring on the list of popular tourist places. Tracking consumer travel sentiment across India, a global travel technology company, OYO, has published a mid-summer vacation index-2022. As per the report, 30.4 per cent people voted for Manali as India’s favorite hill station this summer.

As per the report, 61 per cent of the Indian travellers planned a vacation this summer, and approximately, 20 per cent of them wished to visit Kashmir this summer. Besides Ooty and McLeodganj in Himachal too emerged as popular choices among those planning a holiday this summer. Though international borders have opened, 94 per cent showed a strong preference to travel domestically.