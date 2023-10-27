Manali woman scales Swiss Breithorn Peak

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, October 26

Krishna Thakur, a resident of Manali, successfully scaled the 4,164-metre high Mount Breithorn at Zermatt in Switzerland last month. She was fond of climbing mountain peaks since childhood. She had climbed the 23,348-feet high Satopanth Peak of Uttarakhand in 2008.

Krishna, while addressing mediapersons in Manali today, said that she started mountaineering in 2000 by scaling the 17,200-feet high Shitidhar Peak while attending the basic course of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports. She climbed the 19,450-feet high Hanuman Tibba in 2001, Priyadarshini Peak in 2003 and the Chanderbhaga Peak in 2004. She also successfully climbed the 18,414-feet high Prangla Pass peak of Kullu in 2015 and the 17,500-feet high Friendship Peak, also in Kullu, in 2021. This year, with the help of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, Krishna conquered the 21,288-feet high Dharamsura Peak.

She said, “I got a chance to visit the Everest Base Camp in 2022. When I started my career as a mountaineer in 2000, my dream was to climb Mount Everest but financial support was a major hindrance.” She added that she would have definitely accomplished her dream if she could arrange funds.

Krishna said that due to this hobby and passion, she did not marry and continued scaling peaks. She urged mountaineers to not litter waste during expeditions and contribute to keeping mountains clean. She requested the government to help mountaineers in national and international expeditions.

