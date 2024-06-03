Manali’s Rama Thakur waves Beti Bachao flag at Mount Everest

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 2

Mountaineer Rama Thakur (37) of Shuru village in Manali was given a warm welcome upon her arrival at her hometown after conquering Mount Everest recently.

Rama said her expedition lasted 44 days and she reached the top on May 23, braving many challenges.

Rama adorns a Himachali cap at the peak.

“When I started the climb from the base camp, my health was fine. However, as I progressed towards my destination, I started facing health issues. I was, however, able to overcome the health difficulties with the love, affection, courage and support of everyone,” Rama said.

Rama added that as soon as she reached the top, she hoisted the Tricolour and also waved a Beti Bachao flag in an attempt to spread the message of women empowerment to the world.

At the top of the Everest, she posed for pictures, donning the traditional Himachali cap.

She credited her success to her parents and family.

An accomplished mountaineer, she brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh by becoming the first woman from the state to scale the 19,341-ft Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent in February 2023.

She climbed the 17,353-ft Friendship Peak in 2007. As the team leader, she climbed the 20,050-ft Yunam Peak in 2019 and the 13,780-ft Khanpari Peak in 2021. She also conquered the 19,688-ft Deo Tibba Peak in 2022.

