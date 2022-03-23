Manav Bharti University asked to let players stay in hostels

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 22

Manav Bharti University (MBU) is under pressure to provide accommodation to 800 players who are to participate in a kickboxing competition at Kumarhatti.

The university has received a request from the HP Kickboxing Association as well as the HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission to accommodate 800 players and officials in its hostels from March 25 to 29.

The university staff are in a dilemma as the institution was attached with the Enforcement Directorate and its bank accounts had been frozen after the fake degree scam came to light.

They say that the hostels are lying closed for the past two years and so, no maintenance and cleanliness work has been undertaken. In the absence of spare funds, the staff are unable to arrange accommodation for many people.

The District Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission, Hisar, has frozen the only functional account of the university, owing to non-payment of dues.