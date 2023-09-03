Manav Bharti University law students seek migration

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 2

Students pursuing LLB at Manav Bharti University (MBU) for the session 2019-2024 have sought migration to other institutions.

The state government had in September 2020 appointed an administrator to run the university, which is embroiled in a fake degree case registered against its management on March 3, 2020. The administration had recently appointed a faculty member to complete the dissertations of LLB students.

The special investigation team probing into the case had confiscated all documents, including marksheets and degrees, and so students pursuing various courses were unable to seek migration to other institutions.

The aggrieved students had moved the Himachal High Court, following which the Governor had in August 2022 formed a six-member committee headed by the Solan SP to look into the matter. The committee verified whether students were genuinely pursuing professional courses in the university and subsequently handed over to them marksheets, degrees and migration certificates.

Other members of the committee are the Registrar of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni; administrator of the MBU and the Secretary, HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission.

A committee member said, “The HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has been apprised about the consent given by the LLB students in June seeking migration and the response of the commission is awaited.”

He said, “As many as 2,340 students acquired professional education at the MBU between 2014 and 2019 while only 371 (15.85 per cent) of them came forward to take their degrees and marksheets verified by the committee.”

#Solan