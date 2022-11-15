Manch urges govt for winter arrangements in Pangi area

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 14

The Pangwal Ekta Manch has urged the state government to make complete arrangements in advance for the winter in Pangi subdivision of the district.

In a press note issued here today, manch chairman Trilok Thakur said as per the policy of the government, the winter season in the Pangi tribal area had been declared from October 15 to April 15 every year.

“For this winter, it is mandatory for all departments to arrange ration, fuel, wood, commercial LPG cylinders for heating in government institutions and medicines, etc in advance,” Thakur said.

Besides, the Public Works Department, Himachal Road Transport Corporation and the Border Roads Organisation were required to make the arrangements for the storage of diesel for road clearance, he added.

The manch, however, assumed that the departments concerned must have made complete arrangements at their level because till now the government employees were busy in the Vidhan Sabha elections.

Trilok, however, requested the Resident Commissioner of Pangi to hold a meeting with the heads of various departments on these issues so that the residents of the tribal area don’t face any difficulty during winter.