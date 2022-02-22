Manch warns of stir for compensation

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 21

BR Kaundal, president, Bhumi Adhigrahan Prabhavit Manch, has said that people, whose land has been acquired for four-lane road projects, will start a protest across the state if the government fails to come up with adequate compensation for them.

Kaundal, while addressing mediapersons here today, said the government had assured of adequate compensation but no progress had been made in this direction even after four years of the BJP government in Himachal. Several people lost their agricultural, residential and commercial properties during the construction of Kiratpur-Manali, Parwanoo and Shimla four-lane road projects, he said.

“The Central Government had enacted the Land Acquisition Act-2013 to provide adequate compensation to the affected people. Under the law, there is a clear provision for adequate compensation and rehabilitation of the affected people,” he said. The state government should initiate a dialogue with the affected people, he added.—