Mandi administration mulls plan to combat diarrhoea in district

Mandi, June 28

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan chaired a meeting focusing on intensive efforts to combat diarrhoea and ensure comprehensive vaccination coverage in Mandi district here today. The meeting, attended by officials of various departments including Health, Panchayati Raj, Education, Women and Child Development and Jal Shakti, highlighted key directives to enhance public health initiatives.

Underlining the Health Department’s initiative to curb child mortality due to diarrhoea, the DC outlined a robust campaign scheduled from July 1 to August 31. The programme aims to reach 63,975 households across the district, providing essential ORS packets and zinc tablets to children aged 0 to 5 years. ASHA workers will conduct door-to-door visits to distribute these supplies and educate families on hygiene practices to prevent diarrhoea.

Addressing water quality concerns, the DC instructed the Jal Shakti Department to maintain regular chlorination of water sources and conduct periodic inspections of traditional water outlets. The measure seeks to ensure clean and safe drinking water, crucial in preventing waterborne diseases like diarrhoea.

Regarding vaccination efforts, the DC stressed achieving 100 per cent vaccination coverage across the district. ASHA workers will play a pivotal role by raising awareness during school assemblies and engaging parents in teacher-parent meetings to promote the importance of vaccinations, the DC added.

In addition to these initiatives, Devgan reviewed the Ayushman Bharat-School Health Programme, emphasising the integration of health education into weekly school sessions. The DC expressed confidence in their ability to meet established targets and urged sustained commitment to future endeavours.

Dr Anuradha Thakur, District Programme Officer, provided detailed insights into the strategies for diarrhoea control, vaccination campaigns and the Ayushman Bharat-School Health Programme. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Dinesh Thakur, block medical officers, senior doctors and officials from departments concerned.

