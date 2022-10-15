Mandi admn imparts EVM training to 2.7 lakh voters

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 14

The district administration has imparted training to 2.7 lakh voters about EVM/VVPAT machines in Mandi district.

Arindam Chaudhary, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, said that in view of the upcoming Assembly elections, about 2,70,000 voters had been trained to use EVM/VVPAT machines in the district, since September.

The DC added, “Since September 3, information related to voting in EVM/VVPAT machines has been given through 60 sweep vans in 1,190 polling stations.”

Chaudhary also appealed to district residents to link their voter ID cards with Aadhaar numbers. He explained that a voter needs to submit an online Form-6B to link the voter card with the Aadhaar number or can go to the nearest Booth Level Officer and fill the relevant form and submit it. “In the last Assembly elections in 2017, 76 per cent voting was recorded in the district while the target has been set at 85 per cent this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, voter ID cards of about 24,000 new voters have been made in the district. The DC asked all the election officers to make people aware about voting by running an extensive campaign in their areas.