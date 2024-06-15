Mandi assess rain-readiness

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 14

The District Disaster Management Authority organised the eighth mega mock drill in Mandi district today to evaluate the efficacy of its disaster management plan. The exercise, supervised by Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, aimed to assess preparedness and response capabilities in the face of natural calamities such as floods and landslides.

Commencing promptly at 9 am, teams assembled at the designated staging area at Paddal ground in response to the mock drill alert. The drill was carried out simultaneously at 12 strategic locations in the district.

Upon receiving simulated reports of individuals trapped in floods and landslides at these locations, the District Emergency Operations Centre sprang into action, activating the Incident Response System (IRS) across the district.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, rescue teams were swiftly deployed to the affected sites equipped with necessary machinery. The drill emphasised coordination between various departments to streamline relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Devgan expressed satisfaction with the drill’s success, noting its importance in refining disaster response plans and addressing shortcomings.

