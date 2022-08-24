Mandi: Bengaluru trekker's body found

Tribune reporters

Mandi, August 23

Avinash Negi, Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, said today that the team of the institute had recovered the body of a missing Bengaluru trekker in Lahaul and Spiti district.

He said, “On June 16, Vedavyasa, a native of Bengaluru, along with other three climbers was on a trekking expedition at the CB-13 glacier in Lahaul and Spiti when he slipped and got stuck in a crevasse 20-ft down.”

Manimahesh pilgrim dies

Chamba: A pilgrim died near Gauri Kund while on the yatra to the Manimahesh shrine on Monday. He was yet to be identified. In another incident, a ‘beldar’ of the PWD was killed when he slipped and fell 40-feet down hill last evening. The deceased has been identified as Amro Ram, a resident of Saandi village in Bharmour subdivision.