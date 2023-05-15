Mandi BJP chief for former Darang MLA's suspension

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 14

Ranveer Singh, district in-charge of the BJP, yesterday lambasted Jawahar Thakur, ex-MLA from Darang in Mandi district, for his remarks that former CM Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders were responsible for the party’s defeat in the four bypolls in 2021 and the Assembly elections last year.

He said, “Jawahar’s statement against the party leadership amounts to indiscipline. A report will be prepared and sent to the party leadership for action. Jawahar’s suspension will be sought.”

Ranveer said, “I condemn Jawahar for targeting BJP leaders for the defeat in the last Assembly poll. Why he remained silent and didn’t speak a word in the meetings with BJP leaders.”

A few days ago, Jawahar had said that ex-CM Thakur, BJP ex-president Suresh Kashyap and former general secretary Pawan Rana were responsible for the party’s defeat in the four bypolls in 2021 and the Assembly elections last year.

He said, “Jawahar had lost three elections from Darang but the BJP still gave him ticket and ensured his victory from the seat in 2017.”