Mandi DC told to file report on NDRF project

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 25

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has directed the Mandi Deputy Commissioner to file within two weeks a status report as regards the progress made in connection with setting up the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) headquarters at Mandi, besides evaluating the 12 objections raised under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA).

The Chief Secretary presided over a meeting in this regard through video-conferencing from Shimla yesterday.

“The NDRF shall prepare a layout plan for the 27.57-hectare project in the light of an objection by the authorities concerned to reduce the land requirement by one hectare,” he directed the NDRF officials.

“The Mandi DC should identify non-forest land near the proposed NDRF HQ site in Mandi,” the Chief Secretary said.