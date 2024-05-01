Mandi district adds maximum number of youth to voter’s list

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 30

District Election Officer and Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan has said that against a population of 37,115 in the 18-19 age group in the district, the names of 31,840 youth have been added to the voter list. Mandi district is at the forefront in the voter registration in the entire state.

The DC said in the Karsog Assembly segment of the district, almost 100 per cent names have been added to the voter list against the ‘possible’ population of youth.

He said that from January 1, 2024 till now, 11,675 voters had applied for registration in the voters’ list, out of which names of 10,327 voters were registered. The maximum number of 1,813 youths applied for registration in the Dharampur Assembly segment while the least number of 794 youths enrolled in the Balh Assembly segment.

“Our aim is to add the names of the youth who have completed 18 years of age on April 1, 2024 to the voter list in the entire district by May 4. For this, we are going door to door. Awareness is also being created to add names to the voter list through SVEEP,” he said.

He said to register name in the voter list, an online application can be made in Form-6 available on the Election Department’s website ceohimachal.nic.in or one can apply for registration by downloading the Voter Helpline app from the mobile phone’s Play Store. While applying, the person will only have to upload his latest passport size photograph, a copy of certificate showing age and the place of residence.

