Mandi district awarded for skill development

Mandi, June 11
The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has conferred ‘Certificate of Excellence’ award on Mandi district for the District Skill Development Planning 2020-21. Mandi Deputy Commissioner (DC), Arindam Chaudhari, said Mandi was the only district from the state to make it to the best 30 districts selected from across the country.”
Additional Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal received the award at a function held in Delhi on June 9. Congratulating everyone, the DC said as per the guidelines of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, work was being done to strengthen the skill development ecosystem in the district through innovative scheme. Emphasis was being laid on skill upgradation of youth, he said while reiterating the administration’s commitment to give impetus to the skill development work at the grassroots level.
