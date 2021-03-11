Mandi farmers to get kharif crop seeds from April 25

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 22

Deputy Director of Agriculture Department, Rajesh Dogra, said distribution of seeds of Kharif crops in Mandi district will start from April 25. Farmers can buy these seeds from their nearest agricultural sales centres.

The cost of single cross and double cross maize seed will be Rs 60 per kg and Rs 50 per kg, respectively, while the price of hybrid paddy varieties had been fixed at Rs 110 per kg. The seeds of fodder crops, chari and bajra, will cost Rs 35 per kg and Rs 53 per kg, respectively. —