Mandi govt college boxing champion

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 20

Vallabh Government College, Mandi, today emerged as the overall champion in the three-day HP University Inter-College Boxing Competition held at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College, Jogindernagar. SDM Krishan Kumar presided over the closing ceremony of the event.

As many as 164 players from 33 colleges across the state had participated in different categories of the competition. Government College, Bilaspur, stood second, and GB Pant Memorial Government College, Rampur Bushahr, came third in the event.

