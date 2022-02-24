Mandi: GREF dozer operator killed

Mandi, February 23
A GREF dozer operator on road clearance duty was hit by a landslide near the Jungle camp in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday.
Devi Chand (47), a resident of Lohani village, was seriously injured and later died. Arjun Kumar, a resident of Bhada village, was also injured.
He is admitted to the Community Health Centre, Udaipur. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...