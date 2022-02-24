Mandi: GREF dozer operator killed

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 23

A GREF dozer operator on road clearance duty was hit by a landslide near the Jungle camp in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday.

Devi Chand (47), a resident of Lohani village, was seriously injured and later died. Arjun Kumar, a resident of Bhada village, was also injured.

He is admitted to the Community Health Centre, Udaipur. —