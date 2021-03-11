Mandi hooch: Methanol found in viscera

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 23

In the lab report, the police said methanol substance had found in the viscera of the persons died in the Mandi hooch tragedy. Seven persons had lost their lives on January 19 and 20.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said in the hooch tragedy, the police had registered cases against 28 accused and seized spurious liquor from the possession of accused. The liquor was being produced at Hamirpur and Nalagarh in illegally run factories. The SP stated that methanol is a colourless liquid substance with a strong odour.

Its overexposure can cause death. The mixture of the substance in liquor made it poisonous for consumption.

The police are collecting evidences against the accused and investigation is underway. This evidence will also play a crucial role against the accused. —