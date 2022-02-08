Mandi hooch tragedy: Five more arrested

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 7

The police arrested five more accused in the Mandi hooch tragedy case today. Seven persons of Slappar had lost their lives last month due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said the police arrested Sulender Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Dalip Kumar, all three natives of Sundernagar while Surender Kumar and Kashmir Singh both of Bilaspur district.

“These accused were involved in the illicit trade of liquor. They were produced before the court to seek police remand. Four have been sent to police remand till February 8, while Dalip Kumar sent in judicial custody till February 14,” said the SP. So far, 25 accused have been arrested in the case. —

#hooch tragedy #Mandi