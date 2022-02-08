Mandi hooch tragedy: Five more arrested

Mandi, February 7
The police arrested five more accused in the Mandi hooch tragedy case today. Seven persons of Slappar had lost their lives last month due to the consumption of spurious liquor.
SP Shalini Agnihotri said the police arrested Sulender Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Dalip Kumar, all three natives of Sundernagar while Surender Kumar and Kashmir Singh both of Bilaspur district.
“These accused were involved in the illicit trade of liquor. They were produced before the court to seek police remand. Four have been sent to police remand till February 8, while Dalip Kumar sent in judicial custody till February 14,” said the SP. So far, 25 accused have been arrested in the case. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon