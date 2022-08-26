Mandi in dire need of second degree college, says Pro-VC

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 25

To ease the pressure of students on the Vallabh Government Degree College, Mandi, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Anupama Singh, said a government degree college should be opened urgently near to the town in order to provide quality education. She asked the government to take a decision in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here today, Singh said, “The student strength in the college has crossed 7,000 this year. The infrastructure available in the college is inadequate. This affects the quality of education being provided to the students.”

No expansion scope There is no land to expand infrastructure at Vallabh College. A hall of the college is occupied by electronic voting machines. —Anupama Singh, Pro-VC, Mandi Varsity

Although government colleges are available in rural areas such as Basadhar, Kotli and other places, students still prefer the college in Mandi. The student strength in rural colleges is only 500 to 600.

Singh said, “There is no land to expand the infrastructure at Vallabh College. A hall of the college is occupied by electronic voting machines. Also, the college infrastructure comes under pressure whenever a festival or any other event take place in the city. The cluster university was also being run from the college for the past four years,” she added.

The state government should open a degree college in 10-km radius of the city to reduce pressure on the college, she said.

Giving an example, Singh said Shimla had six colleges within the city. Mandi deserves another college in the vicinity and to achieve this the students have started a signature campaign.

